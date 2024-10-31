Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.5 million. Itron also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.280-5.380 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Itron

Itron Price Performance

ITRI traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.56. 720,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,506. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. Itron has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,326.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.