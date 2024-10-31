DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 4,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DriveWealth Power Saver ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveWealth Power Saver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.