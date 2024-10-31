Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Shares Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 4,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98.

Presidio Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 16%.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

