Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter.

Heartland BancCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of HLAN remained flat at $148.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258. The firm has a market cap of $299.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.40. Heartland BancCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Heartland BancCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Heartland BancCorp.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

Featured Articles

