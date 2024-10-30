xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $3,996.27 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

