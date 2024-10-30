Simon’s Cat Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $221.15 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $221.15 million and $68.56 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,051.52 or 0.99760211 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,049.85 or 0.99757896 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat’s genesis date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,987,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,987,567 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,954,987,567.055 with 6,749,954,987,567.055 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003431 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $87,629,234.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

