Popcat (SOL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.64 Billion (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $121.28 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00002323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Popcat (SOL) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,051.52 or 0.99760211 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,049.85 or 0.99757896 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL) launched on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 1.73491642 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $189,154,897.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcat (SOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popcat (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Popcat (SOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcat (SOL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.