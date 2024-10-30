KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.150-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. KLA also updated its Q2 guidance to $7.15-8.35 EPS.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $691.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $752.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $764.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA has a 12 month low of $453.50 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Read More

