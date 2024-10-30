Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Announces — Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

IVCB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. 205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

