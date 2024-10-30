Hedera (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.32 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $42.32 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00036476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,679,928,376 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

