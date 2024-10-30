Loom Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.47 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $63.70 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,270,898 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

