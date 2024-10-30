ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $78.16 Million

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a market cap of $78.16 million and approximately $505,489.11 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ANyONe Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,907.96 or 1.00005886 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,787.41 or 0.99838224 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,325,137 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 92,811,846.78401649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.89939177 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $742,468.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANyONe Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANyONe Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.