Atmos Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atmos Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 11.8% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,831,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468,688. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $53.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.