Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Virtu Financial Stock Performance
Shares of VIRT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. 1,104,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,295. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $33.55.
Virtu Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Virtu Financial
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.
About Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtu Financial
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.