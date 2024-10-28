TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after buying an additional 67,127 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $47.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

