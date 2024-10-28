Short Interest in Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Declines By 56.5%

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S stock remained flat at C$38.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.34. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a one year low of C$38.03 and a one year high of C$54.19.

Get Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S alerts:

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.