Short Interest in Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Declines By 56.5%

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S stock remained flat at C$38.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.34. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a one year low of C$38.03 and a one year high of C$54.19.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.