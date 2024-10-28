Notcoin (NOT) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Notcoin (NOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Notcoin has a total market cap of $721.14 million and approximately $74.83 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Notcoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,958,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,958,349 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,958,349.5629. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.0068917 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $61,015,317.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

