Insight Folios Inc Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.33 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.56%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.