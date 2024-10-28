Brokerages Set RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Target Price at $162.50

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $125.16 on Monday. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day moving average is $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

