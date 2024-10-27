TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in October

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TVAHF remained flat at $14.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

