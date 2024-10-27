TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in October

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TVAHF remained flat at $14.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.
TV Asahi Company Profile
