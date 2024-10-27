Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $97.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $98.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.59.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

