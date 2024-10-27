SRN Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SRN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $173.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $178.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

