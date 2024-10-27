SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 336,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,147,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of QUS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.63. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $160.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

