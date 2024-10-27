Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $233.48 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00003312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $233.48 million and $26.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.57 or 0.03693344 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00037745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,373,285 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

