AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Short Interest Update

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMMO Stock Performance

POWWP stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. AMMO has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

AMMO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were paid a $0.559 dividend. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company’s products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; Stelth Subsonic Ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms; and Jagemann Munition Components offers ammunition casings for pistol and rifle ammunition.

