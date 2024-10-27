Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ILPMF remained flat at $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

