Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Permanent TSB Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ILPMF remained flat at $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.24.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Permanent TSB Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.