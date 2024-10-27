Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA) Short Interest Up 266.7% in October

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the first quarter worth $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the first quarter worth $263,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 1,015.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 259,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 235,814 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the first quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 10,381.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Perception Capital Corp. III Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PFTA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 9,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,160. Perception Capital Corp. III has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

About Perception Capital Corp. III

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

