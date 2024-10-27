NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) Short Interest Down 21.1% in October

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 683,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NeoVolta Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NEOV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 320,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,304. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. NeoVolta has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17 and a beta of -2.03.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on NeoVolta from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

