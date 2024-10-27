Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0319 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $56,696.24 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00062784 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017785 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006418 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,895.10 or 0.37957493 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

