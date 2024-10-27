HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Down 43.4% in October

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HeartBeam Price Performance

BEATW traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. HeartBeam has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

About HeartBeam

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

