GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Tops $26.29 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. GXChain has a market cap of $26.29 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

