Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.2% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $171,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $564.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $521.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

