Belrium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Belrium Token Trading

