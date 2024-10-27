SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, SUNDOG has traded 23% lower against the dollar. SUNDOG has a total market capitalization of $161.00 million and approximately $84.82 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUNDOG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SUNDOG alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.13 or 0.00238995 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG launched on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,422,087 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.16098184 USD and is down -17.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $95,587,567.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUNDOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUNDOG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.