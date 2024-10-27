Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the September 30th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MHUA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 180,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,423. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.81.

Get Meihua International Medical Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meihua International Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.48% of Meihua International Medical Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.