Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,800 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 1,095,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 550.9 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of SAXPF remained flat at $42.72 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $45.39.
About Sampo Oyj
