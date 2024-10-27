Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,800 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 1,095,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 550.9 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SAXPF remained flat at $42.72 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $45.39.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

