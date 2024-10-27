Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shiseido Price Performance

SSDOY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. 44,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 129.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

