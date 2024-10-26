Achain Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $0.07 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

