Tether (USDT) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion and approximately $56.24 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges.
Tether Profile
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,337,925,865 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,304,469,780 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
