Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 255.9% from the September 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Telenor ASA Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TELNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,136. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.12.
Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.4252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.76%.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
