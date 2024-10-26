Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 255.9% from the September 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TELNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,136. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.12.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.4252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.