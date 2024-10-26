Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

Shares of TMILF stock remained flat at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

About Taylor Maritime Investments

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

