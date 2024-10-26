Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance
Shares of TMILF stock remained flat at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.05.
About Taylor Maritime Investments
