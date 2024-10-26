WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QHY) Declares $0.24 Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.70. 10,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,013. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01. WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

