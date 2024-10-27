Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Short Interest Up 150.0% in October

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PTH traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $45.03. 5,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,179. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 297.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

