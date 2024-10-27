Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Up 80.7% in October

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the September 30th total of 397,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
