StockNews.com Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Hold

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VYGR. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.75. 469,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,261. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $367.16 million, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,525.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,437 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

