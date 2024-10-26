Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $1.22 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $77,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $78,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $142,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $36.47.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.