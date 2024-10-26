Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Grows By 360.0%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Trend Micro Trading Up 1.7 %

TMICY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $440.07 million during the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

