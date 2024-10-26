Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Declines By 38.2%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $21.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

