Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Declines By 38.2%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance
Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $21.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Raiffeisen Bank International
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.