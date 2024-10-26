New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -3.100–3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New York Community Bancorp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.350–0.300 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,531,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.72 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.45%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

