ONUS (ONUS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $616,741.55

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a total market cap of $57.17 million and $616,741.55 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ONUS has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ONUS

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.59364106 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $409,761.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

